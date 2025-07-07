Northeast India: The New Engine of National Growth
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the Modi government's efforts to transform Northeast India into a development engine, with investments totaling Rs 5 lakh crore over 11 years. The region's growth rate surpasses the national average, and it aims to uplift the Global South through rapid infrastructure and social development.
On Monday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significant strides being made in Northeast India under the Narendra Modi government. With a vision to turn this region into a development powerhouse, the government has invested Rs 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim over the past 11 years.
Scindia emphasized the region's impressive growth, noting that its rate of 11-13% far exceeds the national average of 6-7%. The 'Rising North East' summit in May saw over Rs 4 lakh crore in investment proposals. This development is not just pivotal for India, but also holds promise for the entire Global South.
While addressing reporters, Scindia predicted victory for the BJP and its allies in the forthcoming Bihar polls but declined to comment on the Hindi-Marathi dispute in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
