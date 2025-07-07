Northeast India: The New Engine of National Growth

On Monday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the significant strides being made in Northeast India under the Narendra Modi government. With a vision to turn this region into a development powerhouse, the government has invested Rs 5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim over the past 11 years.

Scindia emphasized the region's impressive growth, noting that its rate of 11-13% far exceeds the national average of 6-7%. The 'Rising North East' summit in May saw over Rs 4 lakh crore in investment proposals. This development is not just pivotal for India, but also holds promise for the entire Global South.

While addressing reporters, Scindia predicted victory for the BJP and its allies in the forthcoming Bihar polls but declined to comment on the Hindi-Marathi dispute in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)