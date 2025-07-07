Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding the Death of Russian Ex-Minister

Russian former Transport Minister, Roman Starovoit, is presumed to have committed suicide. His body was found with a gunshot wound in his personal vehicle, according to Russian authorities. The investigation into his death is ongoing, as officials seek to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:01 IST
Roman Starovoit
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a shocking development, Russian former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in his personal car, prompting an investigation by Russian authorities into an apparent suicide.

The Russian investigative committee announced on Monday that Starovoit's body was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound, fueling speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The focus now shifts to the unfolding investigation as officials work to piece together events leading up to this unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

