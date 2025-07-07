Mystery Surrounding the Death of Russian Ex-Minister

In a shocking development, Russian former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in his personal car, prompting an investigation by Russian authorities into an apparent suicide.

The Russian investigative committee announced on Monday that Starovoit's body was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound, fueling speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The focus now shifts to the unfolding investigation as officials work to piece together events leading up to this unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)