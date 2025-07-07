Left Menu

Jodhpur Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Jaipur Operations

Jodhpur police successfully arrested two notorious criminals, Vishnu Thekedar and Bhairulal, in separate operations in Jaipur. Thekedar was wanted for a past murder case with a cash reward of Rs 40,000. Bhairulal, involved in drug smuggling, had a Rs 25,000 reward on his head.

In a significant crackdown, Jodhpur police captured two notorious criminals in separate operations staged in Jaipur. The arrests, confirmed on Monday by officials, reflect the expanding capabilities of regional law enforcement teams.

Inspector General of Jodhpur, Vikas Kumar, announced the detentions of Vishnu Thekedar, a fugitive for two years following a murder, and Bhairulal, a suspected drug smuggler, as part of their ongoing crime suppression efforts.

Thekedar, with a bounty of Rs 40,000, was apprehended at Johari Bazaar. Meanwhile, Bhairulal, who had a Rs 25,000 reward on his capture, was intercepted at Phulera junction after a trip to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar.

