College Student's Ordeal: A Disturbing Assault Case Unfolds

In a horrific incident near Bengaluru, a college student named Kushal was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and assaulted by eight individuals, following a breakup with a minor girl. The brutal act was filmed and shared on social media, leading to the arrest and subsequent bail of the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:14 IST
In a shocking incident near Bengaluru, a college student named Kushal was reportedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted by a group of eight individuals. Police confirmed that the suspects were arrested and later released on bail.

The alleged assault took place on June 30 in Nelamangala taluk. The incident was reportedly sparked by Kushal's previous relationship with a minor girl, after which he allegedly sent her obscene messages.

The girl informed her friends, who lured Kushal by promising to resolve the matter amicably. However, they kidnapped him, took him to a secluded spot, and recorded the assault, which has since gone viral online. The accused reportedly threatened Kushal's life, likening him to a recent high-profile murder case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

