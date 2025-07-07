Three Maoists From Chhattisgarh Surrender in Odisha: A Push Towards Peace
Three Maoists, including two women from Chhattisgarh, surrendered to security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. They include members of the CPI (Maoist) outfit and were disillusioned by combing operations and the government's attractive surrender policy. Authorities urge other Maoists to abandon violence.
In a significant development, three Maoists from Chhattisgarh have surrendered to security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. Security officials confirmed that the group includes two women.
The surrendered individuals have been identified as Made Beti alias Champa, a divisional committee member of the BGN division, Raju Dodi alias Ajay, and Admo Madvi alias Manju, both area committee members of the KKBN division. Their surrender was facilitated by the intensified combing operations and the government's appealing surrender policy.
Senior police and CRPF officers were present during the surrender. Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Niti Shekhar, and Kandhamal SP Harish B C, emphasized the efforts to curb LWE activities and urged others to abandon violence and join the mainstream.
