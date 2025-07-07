Governor's Rule in CADC: Political Turmoil in South Mizoram

The Chakma Autonomous District Council in South Mizoram has been placed under Governor's rule amid political turmoil, officials reported. This decision follows persistent instability within the 20-member council located in Lawngtlai district.

A directive from the District Council and Minority Affairs secretary confirmed that the Governor will assume all powers and duties of the CADC. Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as caretaker for six months or until further orders, reflecting the Governor's view that the chaos hampers effective governance.

Following a no-confidence motion, former Chief Executive Member Molin Kumar Chakma was removed, and Lakkhan Chakma has sought to become the council's leader. The political volatility has led to defection among members, notably impacting the BJP, whose members joined opposition ranks, thereby shifting the council's power dynamics.

