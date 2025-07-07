Left Menu

Path to Peace: U.S. Envoy Satisfied with Lebanon's Response on Hezbollah Disarmament

U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack expressed satisfaction with Lebanon's response to a proposal aimed at disarming Hezbollah, following Israeli air strikes. The proposal could lead to a ceasefire, with Israel halting military actions in exchange for Hezbollah's disarmament. Barrack engaged in talks with Lebanese leaders to discuss a potential path to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:16 IST
Path to Peace: U.S. Envoy Satisfied with Lebanon's Response on Hezbollah Disarmament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move hailed as potentially transformational, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack has reported significant progress in discussions aimed at disarming the militant group Hezbollah. His comments came after meetings with Lebanese leaders in the wake of Israel's latest air strikes.

Barrack has labeled Lebanon's detailed response to a U.S. proposal as 'spectacular,' suggesting it could pave the way for unprecedented peace. The plan would see Hezbollah disarm in exchange for Israel halting air strikes and withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon.

While Israel maintains military posts and continues air strikes, official sources indicate that Lebanon's regional politics might undergo a shift, with dialogues underway. Observers note this as an opportunity for Lebanese state institutions to evolve from sectarian shadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025