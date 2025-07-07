Path to Peace: U.S. Envoy Satisfied with Lebanon's Response on Hezbollah Disarmament
U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack expressed satisfaction with Lebanon's response to a proposal aimed at disarming Hezbollah, following Israeli air strikes. The proposal could lead to a ceasefire, with Israel halting military actions in exchange for Hezbollah's disarmament. Barrack engaged in talks with Lebanese leaders to discuss a potential path to peace.
In a move hailed as potentially transformational, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack has reported significant progress in discussions aimed at disarming the militant group Hezbollah. His comments came after meetings with Lebanese leaders in the wake of Israel's latest air strikes.
Barrack has labeled Lebanon's detailed response to a U.S. proposal as 'spectacular,' suggesting it could pave the way for unprecedented peace. The plan would see Hezbollah disarm in exchange for Israel halting air strikes and withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon.
While Israel maintains military posts and continues air strikes, official sources indicate that Lebanon's regional politics might undergo a shift, with dialogues underway. Observers note this as an opportunity for Lebanese state institutions to evolve from sectarian shadows.
