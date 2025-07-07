Custody Torture Allegations Shake Meghalaya
Nineteen-year-old Getwin was allegedly tortured by Meghalaya police, forced to drink toilet water, leading to serious injuries. His mother, Mildred Jyrwa, has filed a complaint demanding justice. An investigation has been initiated, sparking concern among human rights groups for a fair and transparent inquiry.
In a disturbing incident in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, a 19-year-old named Getwin has alleged being subjected to severe police brutality, including being forced to consume water from a toilet while in custody at Sohra police station.
His mother, Mildred Jyrwa, has lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, demanding justice for the alleged human rights violations. According to Jyrwa, her son was apprehended on July 3 in connection with a brawl, but was released five hours later with significant injuries.
The case has sparked widespread attention and concern. The Director General of Police has announced an inquiry led by SDPO Pynursla B Wanswet, aiming to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The incident has provoked calls from human rights organizations for a thorough investigation.
