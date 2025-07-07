Left Menu

India's Vision for BRICS: Building Resilience and Innovation

Under India's upcoming presidency of BRICS, Prime Minister Modi envisions the group focusing on 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability'. He emphasized the interconnectedness of the environment and public health and urged for equal confidence in the future among developing and developed nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a transformative agenda for India's presidency of the BRICS, underlining a shift towards 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.' This statement, made at a recent summit, highlights India's strategic focus on redefining the bloc's priorities amid global challenges.

Addressing environmental and global health concerns, Modi stressed the critical link between the health of the planet and humanity. He positioned climate justice as an ethical imperative rather than an optional goal, reiterating India's commitment to upholding values over mere statistics in the global climate narrative.

The BRICS summit, notably absent of some key players like China and Russia's leaders, witnessed discussions on pressing global issues. BRICS, which has expanded its membership to include new major economies like Egypt and Iran, continues to represent significant portions of the world's population, GDP, and trade.

