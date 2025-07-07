Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Witchcraft Suspicion and Family Feud Lead to Death

Tragedy unfolded in Bihar with two separate incidents resulting in multiple fatalities over the span of 24 hours. In Purnea, suspicions of witchcraft led to the brutal killing of five family members, whose bodies were set afire by villagers.

Meanwhile, in Nalanda, a family dispute in Dumrawan village escalated into violence, leaving a 22-year-old woman and another person dead after the families exchanged gunfire.

Police have made arrests in Purnea while investigations continue in both cases. Villagers in Nalanda expressed outrage over inadequate emergency medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)