Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Witchcraft Suspicion and Family Feud Lead to Death
In Bihar, seven people died in two separate incidents. Suspicion of witchcraft led to the murder of a family in Purnea, while a family dispute in Nalanda resulted in two deaths. Police investigations are underway with arrests made in the Purnea case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea/Nalanda | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:52 IST
Tragedy unfolded in Bihar with two separate incidents resulting in multiple fatalities over the span of 24 hours. In Purnea, suspicions of witchcraft led to the brutal killing of five family members, whose bodies were set afire by villagers.
Meanwhile, in Nalanda, a family dispute in Dumrawan village escalated into violence, leaving a 22-year-old woman and another person dead after the families exchanged gunfire.
Police have made arrests in Purnea while investigations continue in both cases. Villagers in Nalanda expressed outrage over inadequate emergency medical facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
