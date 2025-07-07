Left Menu

Court Upholds Charges in Gujarat TRP Game Zone Fire Tragedy

A Gujarat court has rejected the discharge pleas of seven accused, including municipal officials, in a case related to a 2024 fire tragedy at the TRP game zone in Rajkot. The court found strong prima facie evidence against the accused, leading to the decision to frame charges.

Court Upholds Charges in Gujarat TRP Game Zone Fire Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gujarat's Rajkot city has rejected discharge pleas submitted by seven individuals accused in the 2024 TRP game zone fire case that resulted in 27 deaths.

The incident occurred on May 25 of the previous year, prompting the court to examine the police report and chargesheet, which indicated a strong prima facie case against the accused, as remarked by Special Public Prosecutor Tushar Gokani.

Among those whose discharge pleas were rejected are former municipal officer Mansukh Sagathiya and several others, facing charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

