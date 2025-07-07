Israel-Hamas Talks Stalled Over Humanitarian Aid Access

Israel's refusal to allow the free and safe entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is the main obstacle to progress in ceasefire talks currently taking place in Qatar, according to Palestinian sources.

The mediators hosted an indirect round of talks on Monday between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli officials. Both parties remain at odds over humanitarian access, a crucial issue holding up a potential agreement.

As discussions stalled earlier in the day, negotiators planned to resume talks in the evening, hoping to address the growing humanitarian crisis while seeking a path to peace.

