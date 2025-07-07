Israel-Hamas Talks Stalled Over Humanitarian Aid Access
Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid entry into Gaza hinder progress in ceasefire talks in Qatar. Palestinian sources reveal indirect discussions between Hamas and Israel, with further talks anticipated. Humanitarian access remains the pivotal issue, causing delays in negotiations aimed at conflict resolution.
Israel's refusal to allow the free and safe entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is the main obstacle to progress in ceasefire talks currently taking place in Qatar, according to Palestinian sources.
The mediators hosted an indirect round of talks on Monday between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli officials. Both parties remain at odds over humanitarian access, a crucial issue holding up a potential agreement.
As discussions stalled earlier in the day, negotiators planned to resume talks in the evening, hoping to address the growing humanitarian crisis while seeking a path to peace.
