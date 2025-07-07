Tragic Misjudgment: Security Guards Mistake Man for Thief, Resulting in Fatal Beating

In a disturbing incident, two security guards in Faridabad's Sector-10 allegedly beat a man to death, mistaking him for a thief, authorities reported on Monday.

The tragic event unfolded when the guards, Chaman and Vijay Kumar, confronted Vikas on the night of July 5 near the Rajasthan Seva Sadan, where the victim and his family worked.

Following their arrest, the guards were remanded for two days for further questioning. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this fatal misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)