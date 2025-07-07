Tragic Misjudgment: Security Guards Mistake Man for Thief, Resulting in Fatal Beating
In Faridabad's Sector-10, two security guards allegedly beat a man to death after mistaking him for a thief. The victim, Vikas, worked at Rajasthan Seva Sadan and was found dead on July 6. The guards, Chaman and Vijay Kumar, have been arrested and are under police remand for questioning.
In a disturbing incident, two security guards in Faridabad's Sector-10 allegedly beat a man to death, mistaking him for a thief, authorities reported on Monday.
The tragic event unfolded when the guards, Chaman and Vijay Kumar, confronted Vikas on the night of July 5 near the Rajasthan Seva Sadan, where the victim and his family worked.
Following their arrest, the guards were remanded for two days for further questioning. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this fatal misunderstanding.
