Tragic Misjudgment: Security Guards Mistake Man for Thief, Resulting in Fatal Beating

In Faridabad's Sector-10, two security guards allegedly beat a man to death after mistaking him for a thief. The victim, Vikas, worked at Rajasthan Seva Sadan and was found dead on July 6. The guards, Chaman and Vijay Kumar, have been arrested and are under police remand for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, two security guards in Faridabad's Sector-10 allegedly beat a man to death, mistaking him for a thief, authorities reported on Monday.

The tragic event unfolded when the guards, Chaman and Vijay Kumar, confronted Vikas on the night of July 5 near the Rajasthan Seva Sadan, where the victim and his family worked.

Following their arrest, the guards were remanded for two days for further questioning. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this fatal misunderstanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

