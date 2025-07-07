NITI Aayog Unveils NER District SDG Index 2023-24 to Accelerate Inclusive Growth

In a significant push toward data-driven policymaking and inclusive development in India’s Northeast, NITI Aayog released the second edition of the North Eastern Region (NER) District Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index Report (2023–24) on July 7, 2025. This collaborative initiative—developed by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)—offers a granular view of district-wise progress across the eight northeastern states, using the globally recognized SDG framework.

A Major Step in Regional Monitoring and Planning

The latest edition builds on the foundation laid by the first version of the index released in August 2021, further enhancing the quality and depth of data collected from 121 districts across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The index is based on NITI Aayog's national SDG India Index methodology and aims to ensure that no one is left behind, especially in remote and socio-economically diverse northeastern regions. It plays a pivotal role in evidence-based planning, resource allocation, and programmatic intervention.

Launch Ceremony: Dignitaries Underscore Regional Prioritization

The report was launched by Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog; Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog; Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER; and Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in India. The event also saw participation from Shri Rajib Kumar Sen, Programme Director (SDGs), NITI Aayog, and other senior officials.

In his keynote, Shri Suman Bery emphasized that realizing the SDGs by 2030 is a key milestone on the path to Viksit Bharat @2047, India’s long-term vision for holistic development. Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam lauded the Northeast as the “Ashta Lakshmi”—a term coined by Prime Minister Modi to refer to the eight northeastern states—highlighting their centrality to India's inclusive growth narrative. Shri Chanchal Kumar emphasized the importance of the index in identifying systemic gaps and enabling real-time, informed decisions. Dr. Angela Lusigi echoed this sentiment by underlining that data must translate into action that uplifts communities and improves human development outcomes.

Key Findings: District Performance and Rankings

The composite SDG scores in the 2023–24 Index ranged from 58.71 in Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) to 81.43 in Hnahthial (Mizoram). The districts were categorized into four performance brackets:

Achiever: Score = 100

Front Runner: Score between 65 and 99

Performer: Score between 50 and 65

Aspirant: Score below 50

Importantly, all districts in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura achieved the Front Runner status, reflecting consistent performance. No district achieved Achiever status or fell into the Aspirant category, signaling a region-wide upward trajectory.

Top 10 Districts in the 2023-24 NER SDG Index

Hnahthial, Mizoram – 81.43 Gomati, Tripura – 78.79 Mokokchung, Nagaland – 78.43 Gangtok, Sikkim – 76.64 Dibrugarh, Assam – 74.29 Lower Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh – 73.36 Imphal West, Manipur – 73.21 East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya – 73.00 Gyalshing, Sikkim – 71.14 Dhalai, Tripura – 72.29

State-wise Highlights and Intra-State Variations

Sikkim showed the least variation in district performance (5.5 points), indicating even development.

Tripura also showcased high scores and minimal disparities (6.5 points range).

Mizoram and Nagaland, while home to some top-performing districts, revealed greater internal score disparities (ranges of 13.72 and 15.07, respectively).

Arunachal Pradesh had both the highest intra-state score gap and the lowest-scoring district overall.

State-wise District Score Ranges

Arunachal Pradesh: 58.71 (Longding) to 73.36 (Lower Dibang Valley)

Assam: 59.71 (South Salmara-Mankachar) to 74.29 (Dibrugarh)

Manipur: 59.71 (Pherzawl) to 73.21 (Imphal West)

Meghalaya: 63.00 (East Jaintia Hills) to 73.00 (East Khasi Hills)

Mizoram: 67.71 (Lawngtlai) to 81.43 (Hnahthial)

Nagaland: 63.36 (Zunheboto) to 78.43 (Mokokchung)

Sikkim: 71.14 (Gyalshing) to 76.64 (Gangtok)

Tripura: 72.29 (Dhalai) to 78.79 (Gomati)

A Tool for Inclusive, Data-Driven Governance

The SDG Index not only benchmarks performance but also offers actionable insights for targeted policy interventions. It complements national flagship programs and is instrumental in localization efforts, especially through frameworks like the Aspirational Districts Programme.

As India approaches the 2030 deadline for the SDGs, tools like the NER District Index are pivotal in ensuring no district is left behind, especially in complex geographies like the Northeast, where terrain, diversity, and historical marginalization pose unique challenges.

By illuminating progress and gaps, this initiative embodies the spirit of cooperative federalism and reflects a shared commitment to a sustainable, equitable, and empowered North East.