Mystery Unfolds: Russia's Transport Minister Found Dead After Dismissal
Russia's former transport minister, Roman Starovoit, was found dead with a gunshot wound shortly after his dismissal by President Putin. His removal might be linked to corruption investigations related to embezzlement in the Kursk region. An inquiry into his death is ongoing, with speculation of suicide.
In a shocking turn of events, Russia's sacked transport minister, Roman Starovoit, was discovered dead with a gunshot wound outside Moscow, state investigators revealed on Monday. His death comes merely hours after President Vladimir Putin removed him from office without giving any reasons for the dismissal.
Political analysts suggest a possible connection of Starovoit's dismissal with a corruption investigation into the misappropriation of 19.4 billion roubles, initially allocated for fortifying Russia's border with Ukraine. Speculations have surfaced about the funds being embezzled, a matter reportedly under investigation for several months.
As the Russian Investigative Committee pursues the circumstances of Starovoit's death, media reports indicate the discovery of his body near a Tesla in the Moscow region. The former minister had a notable political career, serving as Kursk region governor before his brief tenure as transport minister, which ended amid lingering challenges in Russia's transport sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Unveiling a 'Scientific' Corruption Ecosystem
Protesters Demand Resignation of Bihar Health Minister Amid Corruption Allegations
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption in Housing Department
Deputy Prime Minister Implicated in $24 Million Embezzlement Scandal
Corruption Crackdown: Ukraine's EU Membership Ambitions at Stake