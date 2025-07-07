Mystery Unfolds: Russia's Transport Minister Found Dead After Dismissal

In a shocking turn of events, Russia's sacked transport minister, Roman Starovoit, was discovered dead with a gunshot wound outside Moscow, state investigators revealed on Monday. His death comes merely hours after President Vladimir Putin removed him from office without giving any reasons for the dismissal.

Political analysts suggest a possible connection of Starovoit's dismissal with a corruption investigation into the misappropriation of 19.4 billion roubles, initially allocated for fortifying Russia's border with Ukraine. Speculations have surfaced about the funds being embezzled, a matter reportedly under investigation for several months.

As the Russian Investigative Committee pursues the circumstances of Starovoit's death, media reports indicate the discovery of his body near a Tesla in the Moscow region. The former minister had a notable political career, serving as Kursk region governor before his brief tenure as transport minister, which ended amid lingering challenges in Russia's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)