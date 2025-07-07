Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Russia's Transport Minister Found Dead After Dismissal

Russia's former transport minister, Roman Starovoit, was found dead with a gunshot wound shortly after his dismissal by President Putin. His removal might be linked to corruption investigations related to embezzlement in the Kursk region. An inquiry into his death is ongoing, with speculation of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:20 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Russia's Transport Minister Found Dead After Dismissal
Roman Starovoit

In a shocking turn of events, Russia's sacked transport minister, Roman Starovoit, was discovered dead with a gunshot wound outside Moscow, state investigators revealed on Monday. His death comes merely hours after President Vladimir Putin removed him from office without giving any reasons for the dismissal.

Political analysts suggest a possible connection of Starovoit's dismissal with a corruption investigation into the misappropriation of 19.4 billion roubles, initially allocated for fortifying Russia's border with Ukraine. Speculations have surfaced about the funds being embezzled, a matter reportedly under investigation for several months.

As the Russian Investigative Committee pursues the circumstances of Starovoit's death, media reports indicate the discovery of his body near a Tesla in the Moscow region. The former minister had a notable political career, serving as Kursk region governor before his brief tenure as transport minister, which ended amid lingering challenges in Russia's transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025