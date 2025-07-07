Left Menu

Rajasthan Government Surpasses Predecessors With New Projects

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asserted his administration's accomplishments exceed those of the previous Congress government in just 18 months. Launching multiple development projects in the Sangod area, Sharma emphasized efforts in health, employment, and women's safety. Key inaugurations include bridges over Parwan and Kalisindh rivers.

Updated: 07-07-2025
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has claimed that his government has achieved more in a year and a half than the previous Congress administration did throughout its entire term. Speaking during a virtual inauguration of various projects in the Sangod area, Sharma emphasized his administration's rapid progress.

Sharma, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also launched the Suposhit Maa Abhiyan, focusing on providing nutrition and health services to pregnant women weighing below 50 kg, impacting 1,500 women in the Sangod assembly area. The officials participated in a public grievance camp under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sanbal Pakhawda initiative.

Highlighting the development projects, Sharma noted the inauguration of new bridges over the Parwan and Kalisindh rivers to enhance local infrastructure. Additionally, he reported improvements in women's safety, a reduction in crime by 11%, and announced upcoming job opportunities, showcasing the government's developmental focus.

