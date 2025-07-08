Left Menu

Tractor Showroom Owner Arrested for Youth's 'Contract Killing'

Four people, including a tractor showroom owner, have been arrested for the contract killing of Chetan Amodkar in Madhya Pradesh. The owner, Sawant alias Ritesh Patil, allegedly ordered the murder to cover up an affair. Amodkar was lured to a forest and strangled; his body found nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 08-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of contract killing, police have apprehended the owner of a tractor showroom and three others in connection with the murder of a young man from Nagpur. The incident occurred in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, Sawant alias Ritesh Patil, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of Chetan Amodkar, a 32-year-old employee at his showroom. The murder was reportedly triggered after Amodkar discovered Patil's affair with a female colleague.

Authorities revealed that Sawant paid Rs 1 lakh each to accomplices Khum Singh and Chandan Jamre to carry out the murder. Amodkar's body was found on May 6 near a forest department nursery, with his motorcycle parked close by. Investigations continue, with no evidence yet found connecting the woman to the crime.

