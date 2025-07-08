Tractor Showroom Owner Arrested for Youth's 'Contract Killing'
Four people, including a tractor showroom owner, have been arrested for the contract killing of Chetan Amodkar in Madhya Pradesh. The owner, Sawant alias Ritesh Patil, allegedly ordered the murder to cover up an affair. Amodkar was lured to a forest and strangled; his body found nearby.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case of contract killing, police have apprehended the owner of a tractor showroom and three others in connection with the murder of a young man from Nagpur. The incident occurred in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.
The accused, Sawant alias Ritesh Patil, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of Chetan Amodkar, a 32-year-old employee at his showroom. The murder was reportedly triggered after Amodkar discovered Patil's affair with a female colleague.
Authorities revealed that Sawant paid Rs 1 lakh each to accomplices Khum Singh and Chandan Jamre to carry out the murder. Amodkar's body was found on May 6 near a forest department nursery, with his motorcycle parked close by. Investigations continue, with no evidence yet found connecting the woman to the crime.
ALSO READ
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation
Not going to RS; AAP political affairs committee will decide who goes on vacant RS seat with Sanjeev Arora winning Ludhiana West: Kejriwal.
Newborn Found in Train Bag Sparks Investigation
UN Investigation Raises Concerns Over Israel's Strikes on Iran
Actor Srikanth Under Drug Abuse Investigation by Chennai Police