Tractor Showroom Owner Arrested for Youth's 'Contract Killing'

In a shocking case of contract killing, police have apprehended the owner of a tractor showroom and three others in connection with the murder of a young man from Nagpur. The incident occurred in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, Sawant alias Ritesh Patil, is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of Chetan Amodkar, a 32-year-old employee at his showroom. The murder was reportedly triggered after Amodkar discovered Patil's affair with a female colleague.

Authorities revealed that Sawant paid Rs 1 lakh each to accomplices Khum Singh and Chandan Jamre to carry out the murder. Amodkar's body was found on May 6 near a forest department nursery, with his motorcycle parked close by. Investigations continue, with no evidence yet found connecting the woman to the crime.