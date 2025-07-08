Delhi Police Cracks Down on Railway Bag Theft Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a gang of professional bag lifters targeting crowded railway stations. Disguised as cloth traders, the four-member gang operated during peak hours to avoid detection by CCTV cameras, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Arrests were made following a detailed investigation into a theft reported on July 3. The suspects, Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, were tracked to a hotel in Paharganj based on surveillance footage. Their operation involved stealing blue or black luggage from passengers and replacing them with empty lookalike bags to mislead authorities.

The gang's activities spanned multiple states and included offences related to narcotics and arms. Police recovered several stolen items and cash during the arrests. Investigations are ongoing to connect recovered property with unresolved cases and uncover other network members.

