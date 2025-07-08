Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Railway Bag Theft Ring

Delhi Police have dismantled a gang specializing in bag thefts at railway stations. The group, posing as cloth traders, lifted bags during peak hours to evade CCTV detection. Four members were arrested, revealing links to multiple states and diverse criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 01:11 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a gang of professional bag lifters targeting crowded railway stations. Disguised as cloth traders, the four-member gang operated during peak hours to avoid detection by CCTV cameras, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Arrests were made following a detailed investigation into a theft reported on July 3. The suspects, Amit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Gaurav, and Punit Mahto, were tracked to a hotel in Paharganj based on surveillance footage. Their operation involved stealing blue or black luggage from passengers and replacing them with empty lookalike bags to mislead authorities.

The gang's activities spanned multiple states and included offences related to narcotics and arms. Police recovered several stolen items and cash during the arrests. Investigations are ongoing to connect recovered property with unresolved cases and uncover other network members.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

