Rising Demand: Obesity Drugs Thrive Amid Global Health and Trade Concerns

Health news highlights the booming demand for obesity drugs in India with companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk vying for market dominance. Meanwhile, China imposes import restrictions on EU medical devices in a trade spat. Also, a Pakistani startup aids child war survivors with prosthetics, touching lives from Karachi to Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 02:28 IST
The demand for weight-loss drugs is rapidly increasing in India as pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk battle for a larger share of the market. According to research firm Pharmarack, Lilly's drug Mounjaro saw its sales double in June, reaching 87,986 units in India, translating to 260 million rupees ($3.03 million).

In a tit-for-tat trade move, China's finance ministry announced restrictions on government acquisitions of medical devices from the European Union, valued over 45 million yuan ($6.3 million). This decision comes after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles, escalating tensions between the two powers.

A heartwarming story unfolds as a Pakistani startup delivers prosthetics to young war survivors, like eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni in a Jordanian refugee camp. Sidra lost her arm a year ago during a missile strike in Gaza. Her new prosthetic arm heralds a new chapter of hope and mobility.

