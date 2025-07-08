Rising Demand: Obesity Drugs Thrive Amid Global Health and Trade Concerns

The demand for weight-loss drugs is rapidly increasing in India as pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk battle for a larger share of the market. According to research firm Pharmarack, Lilly's drug Mounjaro saw its sales double in June, reaching 87,986 units in India, translating to 260 million rupees ($3.03 million).

In a tit-for-tat trade move, China's finance ministry announced restrictions on government acquisitions of medical devices from the European Union, valued over 45 million yuan ($6.3 million). This decision comes after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles, escalating tensions between the two powers.

A heartwarming story unfolds as a Pakistani startup delivers prosthetics to young war survivors, like eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni in a Jordanian refugee camp. Sidra lost her arm a year ago during a missile strike in Gaza. Her new prosthetic arm heralds a new chapter of hope and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)