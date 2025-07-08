Japan and U.S. in Bilateral Trade Tightrope
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced ongoing negotiations with the United States to pursue a bilateral trade agreement. Despite challenges, both nations made progress, allowing Japan to avoid higher tariffs proposed by President Trump. An August 1 deadline aims for a resolution, with room for proposal adjustments.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba declared on Tuesday that Japan is persisting in negotiations with the United States to secure a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement. This follows President Trump's warning, via letter, that Japan and South Korea would face 25% tariffs starting August 1.
While Tokyo and Washington have not yet finalized an agreement, Ishiba pointed out significant progress in discussions. These developments have prevented a potential increase in U.S. tariffs to 30% or 35%, as recently suggested by President Trump.
Ishiba communicated in a meeting with cabinet ministers that the U.S. has expressed a desire for swift negotiations before the August 1 deadline. The United States even suggested that the contents of its proposal could be altered based on Japan's forthcoming response.
