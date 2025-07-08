Left Menu

OBC Reservation Battle: Kavitha's 'Rail Roko' Call in Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha announced a 'Rail Roko' protest for July 17 to demand 42% reservation for OBCs, approved by the state assembly this year but pending central approval. Kavitha urged the BJP and Prime Minister to expedite the bill, potentially following Tamil Nadu's model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:11 IST
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha made headlines on Tuesday with her announcement of a 'Rail Roko' protest scheduled for July 17. The demonstration aims to push for a 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a proposal passed by the state assembly but awaiting central approval.

During a press conference, Kavitha criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for not expediting the bill that seeks to increase BC reservations from 23% to 42%. The legislation, categorized under two bills passed on March 17, would boost OBC representation in education, employment, and local governance.

Kavitha appealed to the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the model implemented in Tamil Nadu. She suggested that, if successful, such a law should be protected under the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

