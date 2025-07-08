OBC Reservation Battle: Kavitha's 'Rail Roko' Call in Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha made headlines on Tuesday with her announcement of a 'Rail Roko' protest scheduled for July 17. The demonstration aims to push for a 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a proposal passed by the state assembly but awaiting central approval.

During a press conference, Kavitha criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for not expediting the bill that seeks to increase BC reservations from 23% to 42%. The legislation, categorized under two bills passed on March 17, would boost OBC representation in education, employment, and local governance.

Kavitha appealed to the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the model implemented in Tamil Nadu. She suggested that, if successful, such a law should be protected under the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.