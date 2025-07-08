Kerala Government to Rebuild Home of Woman Killed in Hospital Collapse

In a significant gesture of support, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu declared that the National Service Scheme (NSS) units would undertake the construction of a house for the woman who perished in a hospital building collapse in Kottayam.

The minister handed over the contract for the Rs 12.80 lakh project, expected to conclude in 50 days, to a local contractor.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition parties labeled the tragic death as comparable to murder, prompting demands for the Health Minister's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)