Kerala Government to Rebuild Home of Woman Killed in Hospital Collapse

Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu announced that the National Service Scheme units will construct the house of a woman who died in a Kottayam hospital collapse. The Rs 12.80 lakh project is to be completed in 50 days. Protests followed her death, calling for Health Minister's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:52 IST
Kerala Higher Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture of support, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu declared that the National Service Scheme (NSS) units would undertake the construction of a house for the woman who perished in a hospital building collapse in Kottayam.

The minister handed over the contract for the Rs 12.80 lakh project, expected to conclude in 50 days, to a local contractor.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition parties labeled the tragic death as comparable to murder, prompting demands for the Health Minister's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

