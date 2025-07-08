Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Saket Gokhale's Apology in Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court has refused the written apology of TMC MP Saket Gokhale in his defamation case against Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. Gokhale had previously been directed to apologize and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages for defamatory remarks. The case is set for further hearing on July 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:45 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Saket Gokhale's Apology in Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, in a significant development, rejected TMC MP Saket Gokhale's written apology in a defamation case involving former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. Gokhale had made defamatory remarks against Puri, prompting the court to previously order an apology and a payment of Rs 50 lakh as damages.

A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar, while hearing Gokhale's appeal, noted discrepancies between the sought apology and the one submitted, instructing him to withdraw and resubmit it. This legal battle originated after Gokhale's controversial statements about Puri's financial dealings concerning her Geneva apartment.

Despite Gokhale's attempts, represented by senior advocate Amit Sibal, the court upheld the previous directive for an apology both on social media and a leading daily. The bench's decision underscores the judiciary's stance on maintaining reputational sanctity amidst social media allegations. The case will continue on July 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025