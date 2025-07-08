Delhi High Court Rejects Saket Gokhale's Apology in Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court, in a significant development, rejected TMC MP Saket Gokhale's written apology in a defamation case involving former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri. Gokhale had made defamatory remarks against Puri, prompting the court to previously order an apology and a payment of Rs 50 lakh as damages.

A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar, while hearing Gokhale's appeal, noted discrepancies between the sought apology and the one submitted, instructing him to withdraw and resubmit it. This legal battle originated after Gokhale's controversial statements about Puri's financial dealings concerning her Geneva apartment.

Despite Gokhale's attempts, represented by senior advocate Amit Sibal, the court upheld the previous directive for an apology both on social media and a leading daily. The bench's decision underscores the judiciary's stance on maintaining reputational sanctity amidst social media allegations. The case will continue on July 22.

