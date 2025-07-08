Left Menu

Whistleblower MBA Graduate Cracks Online Betting Syndicate

An MBA graduate who lost Rs 50 lakh and a friend to online cricket betting exposed a deceptive scheme. This action led to arrests and the dismantling of a sophisticated betting syndicate. The fraudsters used influencers and false match-fixing tips to lure victims into illegal gambling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:25 IST
An MBA graduate, having lost both financially and personally to an online cricket betting scheme, has become a beacon of justice. Exposing the deceitful operation, his efforts were pivotal in the police's successful crackdown on an elaborate betting syndicate.

The syndicate, supported by social media influencers, entrapped victims with false match-fixing tips and aggressive promotional tactics, leading to significant financial losses for many, including the whistleblower and a friend who tragically died by suicide.

The whistleblower's initiative and detailed information facilitated the arrest of five influencers and the initiation of takedown requests for fraudulent social media channels, demonstrating the critical role of individual courage in combating online crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

