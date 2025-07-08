Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Hyderabad Family in Alabama

A family from Hyderabad, living in Dallas, died in a car crash in Greene County, Alabama. A truck driving in the wrong direction collided with their car, leading to a fatal accident where the family was charred to death. Relatives express grief and criticize the response to prior warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:43 IST
Tragic Car Crash Claims Hyderabad Family in Alabama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic car crash in Greene County, Alabama, has claimed the lives of a family from Hyderabad. The accident occurred when a truck, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with their vehicle on Saturday night. Relatives confirmed the family was returning to Dallas after a visit to Atlanta.

The victims were identified as B Srivenkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two children. According to relatives, the car was completely engulfed in flames, leaving the family charred beyond recognition. Authorities have been able to identify the victims through half-burnt certificates found at the scene.

There were reportedly 26 calls made to the police regarding the errant truck driver before the crash. Relatives expressed their devastation and emphasized that prompt police action could have prevented the tragedy. The family, who had been residing in Dallas for three years, had recently purchased a house there. Some relatives are now en route to the U.S. to manage affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025