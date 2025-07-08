Tragic Car Crash Claims Hyderabad Family in Alabama
A family from Hyderabad, living in Dallas, died in a car crash in Greene County, Alabama. A truck driving in the wrong direction collided with their car, leading to a fatal accident where the family was charred to death. Relatives express grief and criticize the response to prior warnings.
- Country:
- India
A tragic car crash in Greene County, Alabama, has claimed the lives of a family from Hyderabad. The accident occurred when a truck, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with their vehicle on Saturday night. Relatives confirmed the family was returning to Dallas after a visit to Atlanta.
The victims were identified as B Srivenkat, his wife Tejaswini, and their two children. According to relatives, the car was completely engulfed in flames, leaving the family charred beyond recognition. Authorities have been able to identify the victims through half-burnt certificates found at the scene.
There were reportedly 26 calls made to the police regarding the errant truck driver before the crash. Relatives expressed their devastation and emphasized that prompt police action could have prevented the tragedy. The family, who had been residing in Dallas for three years, had recently purchased a house there. Some relatives are now en route to the U.S. to manage affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
