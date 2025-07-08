Wagner Group's London Arson: First National Security Act Conviction
Three men were convicted in London for an arson attack on Ukraine-linked businesses, believed to be orchestrated by Russia's Wagner Group. Dylan Earl, who organized the attack, was the first person convicted under the National Security Act. Others involved faced mixed verdicts in court.
Three individuals were found guilty of arson on Tuesday, targeting Ukraine-affiliated businesses in London. The attack, according to British officials, was orchestrated by Russia's Wagner mercenary group as part of Moscow's ongoing malign activities in the UK.
Last year's fire at an east London industrial estate damaged two units, one of which was linked to a company delivering satellite equipment from Elon Musk's Starlink to Ukraine. Prosecutor Duncan Penny revealed in court that Dylan Earl, who admitted to charges under the National Security Act, orchestrated the attack.
Earl's conviction marked the first under the recently enacted National Security Act aimed at countering hostile foreign state activities. Other defendants faced various charges, with some being convicted and others acquitted. The Wagner Group remains banned as a terrorist organization within the UK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Pledges $16 Million in Military and Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
EU Urges Further Support for Ukraine Ammunition Initiative
Italy's Clampdown on Russian Oligarchs' Assets Amid Ukraine Conflict
Zelenskiy's Strategic Visit to Britain: Reinforcing Ukraine's Defence
Ukraine's Unstoppable Journey to NATO