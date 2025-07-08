Wagner Group's London Arson: First National Security Act Conviction

Three individuals were found guilty of arson on Tuesday, targeting Ukraine-affiliated businesses in London. The attack, according to British officials, was orchestrated by Russia's Wagner mercenary group as part of Moscow's ongoing malign activities in the UK.

Last year's fire at an east London industrial estate damaged two units, one of which was linked to a company delivering satellite equipment from Elon Musk's Starlink to Ukraine. Prosecutor Duncan Penny revealed in court that Dylan Earl, who admitted to charges under the National Security Act, orchestrated the attack.

Earl's conviction marked the first under the recently enacted National Security Act aimed at countering hostile foreign state activities. Other defendants faced various charges, with some being convicted and others acquitted. The Wagner Group remains banned as a terrorist organization within the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)