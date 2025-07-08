Mystery at Atal Setu: Doctor's Disappearance Sparks Massive Search

A 32-year-old doctor working at the state-run JJ Hospital is missing after allegedly leaping into the sea from Atal Setu, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have launched an extensive search operation to locate Dr. Omkar Bhagwan Kavitke, who has not been seen since the incident occurred late Monday night.

Upon receiving a call around 9.45 pm, officials found his car and mobile phone on the bridge, with CCTV confirming his identity. Efforts to find the doctor have exceeded 12 hours but continue relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)