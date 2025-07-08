Left Menu

Mystery at Atal Setu: Doctor's Disappearance Sparks Massive Search

A 32-year-old doctor allegedly jumped into the sea from Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, triggering a large search operation. Dr. Omkar Bhagwan Kavitke's car was found abandoned with his phone inside. Police and rescue teams have been searching for over 12 hours to locate him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:13 IST
Mystery at Atal Setu: Doctor's Disappearance Sparks Massive Search
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old doctor working at the state-run JJ Hospital is missing after allegedly leaping into the sea from Atal Setu, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities have launched an extensive search operation to locate Dr. Omkar Bhagwan Kavitke, who has not been seen since the incident occurred late Monday night.

Upon receiving a call around 9.45 pm, officials found his car and mobile phone on the bridge, with CCTV confirming his identity. Efforts to find the doctor have exceeded 12 hours but continue relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025