Former MP D K Suresh Faces ED Scrutiny in High-Profile Fraud Case

Former MP D K Suresh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to Aishwarya Gowda, who is accused of fraud. Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, has provided the ED with information about his assets and pending court cases.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:53 IST
In a continued probe into a money laundering case, former Member of Parliament D K Suresh presented himself to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday. He appeared in connection with accusations against Aishwarya Gowda, who allegedly defrauded multiple individuals by falsely representing political ties.

Suresh, related to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, completed this as his second appearance before the ED in two weeks. His previous session focused on inquiries about his financial assets, and this latest appearance included presenting further documentation.

The ED recently arrested Gowda, alleging her involvement in scams promising returns against fake investments. She reportedly used Suresh's name in her fraudulent activities. This case includes multiple police reports against Gowda, highlighting the political figure's cooperation with ongoing investigations.

