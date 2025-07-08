Left Menu

BJP Demands Central Probe in Kolkata Law Student's Case Amid Political Uproar

A BJP fact-finding team suggests a central agency probe into the gang rape of a law student in Kolkata, criticizing state police's handling of the case. The team cites a deteriorating law-and-order situation in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress, urging intervention for justice and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP fact-finding team has called for a central agency investigation into a gang rape case involving a law student in Kolkata. They criticized the state police's handling of the case, suggesting attempts to shield the perpetrators.

Highlighting a deteriorating law-and-order situation under the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the team recommended actionable measures by the central government to improve the situation. Former Union minister Satya Pal Singh made these remarks during a press conference, emphasizing the need for intervention.

The team, including BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, reported their findings to party president J P Nadda. They alleged alterations in the victim's complaint, indicating tampering by the Kolkata Police. This has fueled their demand for either a central probe or an independent high-level inquiry to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

