Kanwariyas' Outrage: Dhaba Vandalized Over Onion in Dinner

A violent outburst erupted when a group of kanwariyas allegedly received onion in their meals at a local dhaba, prompting them to vandalize the establishment, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police, Satyanarayan Prajapat, reported swift police intervention aimed at defusing the tension among the kanwariyas. The incident unfolded on Monday night along the busy Delhi-Haridwar national highway, close to the Falauda bypass under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station.

Despite the unrest, which involved approximately 20 kanwariyas damaging furniture, authorities have yet to receive any formal complaints, leaving the case unregistered. The kanwariyas reportedly resumed their pilgrimage shortly after the incident.

