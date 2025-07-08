Left Menu

Kanwariyas' Outrage: Dhaba Vandalized Over Onion in Dinner

A group of kanwariyas vandalized a dhaba on the Delhi-Haridwar highway after allegedly being served onion in their meal. The incident, which occurred near Falauda bypass in Purkazi, involved about 20 individuals. Police intervened to calm the situation but no formal complaint has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:05 IST
A violent outburst erupted when a group of kanwariyas allegedly received onion in their meals at a local dhaba, prompting them to vandalize the establishment, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police, Satyanarayan Prajapat, reported swift police intervention aimed at defusing the tension among the kanwariyas. The incident unfolded on Monday night along the busy Delhi-Haridwar national highway, close to the Falauda bypass under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station.

Despite the unrest, which involved approximately 20 kanwariyas damaging furniture, authorities have yet to receive any formal complaints, leaving the case unregistered. The kanwariyas reportedly resumed their pilgrimage shortly after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

