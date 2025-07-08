Mizoram Government Secures Promised Presidential Nod on Foreigners Identification Bill
The Mizoram government is set to receive Presidential assent for a 2019 Bill aimed at distinguishing foreigners from residents, as assured by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bill's enactment is seen as crucial for improving welfare delivery amidst concerns of illegal immigration from Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The Mizoram government has been assured of the Presidential assent regarding the Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill, a move aimed to discern foreigners from native residents. This reassurance came during a meeting between Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Passed by the Assembly in 2019 under the previous Mizo National Front government, the Bill intends to combat illegal immigration, accentuated by the influx of refugees due to unrest in neighboring countries. The state believes that such measures will enhance the distribution of developmental benefits and welfare schemes.
Furthermore, discussions between Lalduhoma and Shah extended to the potential development of a 'peace city' and the administrative transfer of the Lengpui Airport. These initiatives form part of broader strategic discussions for Mizoram's development trajectory, with further deliberations expected in forthcoming parliamentary sessions.
