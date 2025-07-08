Left Menu

Israeli Targeted Strike: Key Hamas Figure Hit Near Tripoli

The Israeli military carried out a targeted strike against a key Hamas figure near Tripoli, Lebanon. This marked the first assassination in the area in months. The attack resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Hamas has not commented, and the identity of those killed remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military has executed a targeted strike on a key Hamas figure near the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, marking the first such action in the area in several months.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the individual targeted in the strike that resulted in two deaths and three injuries. The Lebanese state media reported a car was hit near Tripoli, but Hamas has yet to provide any official comments.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Israel and various Palestinian and Lebanese militant groups, despite last year's U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack is in Lebanon discussing the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

