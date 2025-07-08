Gehlot vs Sharma: Governance, Crime, and Corruption Clash in Rajasthan
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Rajasthan government's handling of crime and corruption while urging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to address these issues. Gehlot highlights concerns about criminal elements and welfare schemes, while BJP counters his accusations, claiming progress in public welfare and tackling the sand mafia.
In a sharp critique of the current administration, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has been ineffective in managing crime and corruption.
Speaking at the Congress state headquarters during an event commemorating party leader Girija Vyas's birth anniversary, Gehlot referenced recurring thefts at Congress MLA Deen Dayal Bairwa's residence as evidence of escalating lawlessness.
While asserting that public confidence in the government could suffer lasting damage, Gehlot called for immediate action. The opposition leader also condemned the government's claimed negligence in providing sufficient health insurance and handling the sand mafia's omnipresence. In response, BJP state president Madan Rathore countered, asserting that Gehlot's criticism stemmed from the strides made under Sharma's leadership.
