Left Menu

Karate Instructor Arrested in Mumbai for Sexual Abuse of Minor

A Mumbai karate instructor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over seven months. The accused reportedly threatened the victim to keep her silent. After her mother noticed behavioral changes, she confided in her and a police complaint was lodged. An FIR was registered under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:59 IST
Karate Instructor Arrested in Mumbai for Sexual Abuse of Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A karate instructor in Mumbai has been apprehended by the police for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over several months, sources confirmed on Tuesday. The arrest took place on Monday night following a complaint from the victim's family.

The accused allegedly threatened the young girl, warning her not to reveal the abuse to anyone. He reportedly told her he would falsely accuse her of engaging in obscene activities and threatened harm to her mother if she spoke out. The girl's fear led her to skip karate classes, raising her mother's concerns.

After gaining her daughter's trust, the mother learned about the instructor's misconduct and reported it to the police. An FIR was lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to the instructor's arrest. Further investigations are ongoing, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025