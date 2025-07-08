Karate Instructor Arrested in Mumbai for Sexual Abuse of Minor
A Mumbai karate instructor was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over seven months. The accused reportedly threatened the victim to keep her silent. After her mother noticed behavioral changes, she confided in her and a police complaint was lodged. An FIR was registered under relevant laws.
A karate instructor in Mumbai has been apprehended by the police for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over several months, sources confirmed on Tuesday. The arrest took place on Monday night following a complaint from the victim's family.
The accused allegedly threatened the young girl, warning her not to reveal the abuse to anyone. He reportedly told her he would falsely accuse her of engaging in obscene activities and threatened harm to her mother if she spoke out. The girl's fear led her to skip karate classes, raising her mother's concerns.
After gaining her daughter's trust, the mother learned about the instructor's misconduct and reported it to the police. An FIR was lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to the instructor's arrest. Further investigations are ongoing, officials said.
