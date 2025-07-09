Delhi Delays Fuel Ban on Older Vehicles
The Delhi government has welcomed the Centre for Air Quality Management's decision to defer the implementation of a fuel ban on overage vehicles until November 1. This move, applauded by both the Chief Minister and Environment Minister of Delhi, aims to balance environmental concerns and citizens' livelihoods.
In a move to strike a balance between environmental preservation and public livelihood, the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has postponed the enforcement of a fuel ban on older vehicles in Delhi until November 1.
Calling the decision "commendable," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the CAQM's revised guidelines, highlighting the importance of a humane approach towards the city's air quality challenges. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa praised the move as a significant relief for the residents.
The CAQM's initial plan to ban fuel sales to diesel vehicles older than ten years and petrol vehicles older than fifteen years faced public discontent, prompting officials to reconsider the timeline. With ANPR cameras being installed to enforce compliance, this decision reflects the government's commitment to data-driven policies over arbitrary age limits.
