Maritime Tragedy: Renewed Hostilities in the Red Sea

In a resurgence of violence, the Red Sea has witnessed further attacks, resulting in the deaths of seafarers on the Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C. This attack, attributed to Iran-aligned Houthi militia, escalates tensions and underscores heightened risks for vessels in the volatile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The maritime industry faces a grave tragedy as four seafarers were killed on the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C in a drone and speedboat attack off Yemen. The Red Sea, a strategic waterway, has seen traffic decline since Houthi militia began targeting ships in November 2023 amidst Gaza conflict tensions.

Following the attack, efforts are underway to rescue the remaining 22 crew members on the damaged vessel, operated by Cosmoship Management. The incident signifies a worsening security environment in the region, with maritime security firms preparing a rescue mission. Greece is engaging in diplomatic talks with Saudi Arabia regarding the situation.

The recent escalation follows another attack claimed by the Houthis on the MV Magic Seas, which reportedly sank off Yemen. As international organizations express concern over these renewed hostilities, the shipping community continues facing elevated risks while political tensions remain unresolved.

