Tri-Nation Dynamics: India's Strategic Concerns Amid China-Pakistan-Bangladesh Convergence
Gen Anil Chauhan addresses the potential convergence of interests between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, highlighting the implications for India's stability. Discussing the significance of Operation Sindoor, he emphasizes the lessons from a conflict between two nuclear states, advocating for continued military preparedness amid evolving warfare dynamics.
Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, voiced concerns over a potential convergence of interests among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which could significantly impact India's stability and security, during his address at the Observer Research Foundation event.
Referring to the recent military conflict with Pakistan, Gen Chauhan highlighted the strategic dimensions of Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan engaged directly as nuclear-armed states. He noted Pakistan's heavy reliance on Chinese military equipment, which underscores Beijing-Islamabad strategic ties.
Gen Chauhan pointed to India's commitment to its nuclear doctrine of 'no first use' while defending against threats and stressed India's ability to counter nuclear intimidation. He urged continued vigilance against evolving warfare challenges, including cyber threats and precision missile technologies, emphasizing the importance of coordinated military efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
