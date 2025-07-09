Monika Kapoor's Long-Awaited Extradition Brings Justice Closer

Monika Kapoor, the alleged economic offender linked to a major fraud in India, is finally being extradited from the United States after evading arrest for over 25 years, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took custody of Kapoor in the USA, and she has boarded an American Airlines flight headed to India, expected to land Wednesday night, they added. The extradition follows approval from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, adhering to the extradition treaty between India and the USA.

Kapoor, who fled to the USA in 1999 following allegations of document forgery with her brothers to illicitly secure jewelry business licenses, caused the Indian government a loss exceeding USD 679,000. Despite her claims of potential torture upon return to India, the U.S. Secretary of State issued a surrender warrant, refuting violations of the UN Convention Against Torture.

