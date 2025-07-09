Left Menu

Monika Kapoor's Long-Awaited Extradition Brings Justice Closer

After over 25 years on the run, alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor is being extradited from the USA to India. Arrested for a significant fraud causing losses to the Indian government, her extradition process was approved by U.S. courts, initiating her return to face charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:46 IST
Monika Kapoor's Long-Awaited Extradition Brings Justice Closer
  • Country:
  • India

Monika Kapoor, the alleged economic offender linked to a major fraud in India, is finally being extradited from the United States after evading arrest for over 25 years, officials announced on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took custody of Kapoor in the USA, and she has boarded an American Airlines flight headed to India, expected to land Wednesday night, they added. The extradition follows approval from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, adhering to the extradition treaty between India and the USA.

Kapoor, who fled to the USA in 1999 following allegations of document forgery with her brothers to illicitly secure jewelry business licenses, caused the Indian government a loss exceeding USD 679,000. Despite her claims of potential torture upon return to India, the U.S. Secretary of State issued a surrender warrant, refuting violations of the UN Convention Against Torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025