Family Feud Turns Fatal: Double Murder Over Property Dispute
Rajesh Kumar allegedly killed his elderly father and sister over a property dispute in Pratap Nagar Colony. The tragic incident occurred following a heated altercation regarding ownership, which had been transferred to his sister. Both victims succumbed to fatal injuries from a metal rod and bricks.
A gruesome family dispute took a deadly turn on Tuesday when a man allegedly killed his elderly father and sister in Pratap Nagar Colony. Authorities revealed that the dispute centered on property ownership.
The accused, Rajesh Kumar, purportedly bludgeoned his 78-year-old father, Roop Chandra Bhardwaj, and 50-year-old sister, Shivkumari, to death using a metal rod and construction bricks. The altercation reportedly erupted over ownership rights after Bhardwaj transferred his property to his daughter.
Following the incident, the police detained Rajesh and his wife for further questioning. Officials assured that legal action will ensue as the probe continues. The tragic event has left the community shocked and highlights the simmering tensions within the family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
