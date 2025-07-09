ASEAN Trade Talks: A Call for Integration Amid Global Uncertainty
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim calls on ASEAN nations to strengthen trade and internal ties amidst global economic challenges and U.S. tariff increases. ASEAN ministers aim to tackle rising trade tensions during the meeting, which includes major global trade partners like the U.S., China, and Russia.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged ASEAN countries to strengthen internal trade as they face global economic uncertainty. Addressing the ASEAN ministers, he emphasized the need for regional self-reliance in response to escalating trade tariffs from the United States.
Anwar's remarks come amid a backdrop of heightened tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on six Southeast Asian countries. Vietnam managed to negotiate lower rates, while other ASEAN members like Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are seeking further discussions.
The trade talks in Kuala Lumpur will also address broader geopolitical issues, including tensions with China and disputes among ASEAN members. The meeting aims to solidify ASEAN's collective stance and promote regional stability and economic integration.
