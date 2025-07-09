Disturbing Allegations: Grandson Arrested for Assaulting Grandmother

A 25-year-old man from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has been apprehended following disturbing allegations of sexual assault against his 65-year-old grandmother. The incident, which allegedly occurred on July 3, was reported by the victim who lives alone after her husband's death.

The police have announced that a case has been registered under sections 64(2) (rape), 332(B) (trespassing), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS. The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday following the complaint.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan described the case as sensitive and assured that it is being thoroughly investigated. The arrest has brought attention to issues of sexual violence and elder care in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)