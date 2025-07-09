Left Menu

Disturbing Allegations: Grandson Arrested for Assaulting Grandmother

A 25-year-old man in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old grandmother. The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest. Authorities have charged the accused under multiple sections, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Disturbing Allegations: Grandson Arrested for Assaulting Grandmother
A 25-year-old man from Rohru in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district has been apprehended following disturbing allegations of sexual assault against his 65-year-old grandmother. The incident, which allegedly occurred on July 3, was reported by the victim who lives alone after her husband's death.

The police have announced that a case has been registered under sections 64(2) (rape), 332(B) (trespassing), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS. The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday following the complaint.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan described the case as sensitive and assured that it is being thoroughly investigated. The arrest has brought attention to issues of sexual violence and elder care in the region.

