Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Pivotal Eastern Zonal Council Summit in Ranchi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Ranchi on July 10, with representatives from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal participating. The council will discuss issues such as speedy investigation of sexual offences, the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts, and other regional common interest issues.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to preside over the crucial Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Ranchi on July 10. High-level representatives from the participating eastern states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal—are expected to convene, an official disclosed on Wednesday.
In preparation for the meeting, stringent security measures have been enacted in Ranchi, with Shah scheduled to arrive on Wednesday evening. The meeting will address diverse and key issues, notably the swift investigation of sexual offences and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts.
Crucial topics for discussion include advancing nutrition, education, health, and urban planning within the region. Prime Minister Modi has underscored the need for cooperative federalism, and these councils act as advisory bodies to foster mutual cooperation between involved states.
