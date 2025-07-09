Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by social activists challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The activists argue this process undermines free elections and burdens marginalized groups with disproportionate documentation requirements, risking disenfranchisement.
The Supreme Court will examine a plea brought by social activists contesting the Election Commission's directive for a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The review is set to coincide with the upcoming state elections.
A judicial bench led by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi has scheduled the hearing for July 10, following a submission by advocate Vrinda Grover, who emphasized the urgency of the matter.
Petitioners, including Arshad Ajmal and Rupesh Kumar, argue that the revision requirements infringe on the constitutional principles of fair elections, potentially excluding marginalized voters. Multiple political parties and NGOs are also challenging the Election Commission's contentious June 24 order.
