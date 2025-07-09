Arrest in Meghalaya: A Shocking Case of Betrayal

In a deeply disturbing case from Meghalaya, police have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter and impregnating her. The arrest was made after the mother filed a complaint with authorities, following revelations from health center staff about the girl's pregnancy.

The accused had been hiding in Ri-Bhoi district since the complaint was lodged on July 1. The Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed the arrest in Syad village, bringing a sense of relief to the distraught family and community.

The victim, who was admitted to a maternity hospital for tests and discharged on July 7, reportedly revealed the abuse to her mother, prompting the investigation. Authorities are now conducting further probes into this appalling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)