Left Menu

Arrest in Meghalaya: A Shocking Case of Betrayal

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya for allegedly raping and impregnating his stepdaughter. The incident was revealed when nurses discovered the pregnancy. The accused was apprehended after hiding since a complaint was filed by the girl's mother. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:04 IST
Arrest in Meghalaya: A Shocking Case of Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing case from Meghalaya, police have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter and impregnating her. The arrest was made after the mother filed a complaint with authorities, following revelations from health center staff about the girl's pregnancy.

The accused had been hiding in Ri-Bhoi district since the complaint was lodged on July 1. The Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed the arrest in Syad village, bringing a sense of relief to the distraught family and community.

The victim, who was admitted to a maternity hospital for tests and discharged on July 7, reportedly revealed the abuse to her mother, prompting the investigation. Authorities are now conducting further probes into this appalling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025