Karnataka's Defiant Calm: Navigating Nationwide Strike

In Karnataka, life continues largely unaffected despite a nationwide strike by trade unions opposing the government's 'anti-labour' policies. While transport services and educational institutions operated normally, protests were held in various areas, demanding withdrawal of labour law amendments and cessation of pro-corporate measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka on Wednesday, everyday life remained mostly unchanged, even as protests emerged following a nationwide strike called by trade unions. The strike aimed to challenge the central government's perceived 'anti-labour' policies.

Buses operated by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation continued as usual, and commuters had access to autos and cabs. Schools and colleges were open, with no government-mandated holiday for educational institutions.

Protests took place at Freedom Park and other locations, where protesters demanded the withdrawal of labour law amendments, an end to anti-labour policies, and rejected proposals for increased working hours. The Joint Platform of Trade Unions, consisting of 10 central trade unions and various federations, spearheaded the 24-hour strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

