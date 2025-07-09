Karnataka's Defiant Calm: Navigating Nationwide Strike
In Karnataka, life continues largely unaffected despite a nationwide strike by trade unions opposing the government's 'anti-labour' policies. While transport services and educational institutions operated normally, protests were held in various areas, demanding withdrawal of labour law amendments and cessation of pro-corporate measures.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka on Wednesday, everyday life remained mostly unchanged, even as protests emerged following a nationwide strike called by trade unions. The strike aimed to challenge the central government's perceived 'anti-labour' policies.
Buses operated by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation continued as usual, and commuters had access to autos and cabs. Schools and colleges were open, with no government-mandated holiday for educational institutions.
Protests took place at Freedom Park and other locations, where protesters demanded the withdrawal of labour law amendments, an end to anti-labour policies, and rejected proposals for increased working hours. The Joint Platform of Trade Unions, consisting of 10 central trade unions and various federations, spearheaded the 24-hour strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hungary Heightens Security at Transport Hubs Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict
Revolutionizing Education: Gujarat's Unprecedented School Initiative
Vice President Dhankhar Visits Nainital: Honoring Legacy and Celebrating Education
Governor Anandiben Patel Advocates Educational Reforms for National Development
Northeast's Transformation Under Modi: A New Era in Education and Development