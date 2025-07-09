Left Menu

Delhi Police ASI Caught in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe from a vegetable vendor to operate his business in Dwarka. ASI Subhash Chandra and Head Constable Omveer Lamba are accused of demanding Rs 50,000, later negotiated to Rs 35,000, plus a monthly fee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:07 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector, Subhash Chandra, for allegedly accepting a bribe from a vegetable vendor in Dwarka, officials announced on Wednesday.

Chandra, along with Head Constable Omveer Lamba, reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the shopkeeper as a bribe to allow him and his associate to continue their business operations in the market.

According to the CBI, the policemen later agreed to a negotiated bribe amount of Rs 35,000 upfront and a monthly payment of Rs 2,000 per person. The CBI successfully laid a trap and apprehended ASI Chandra in the act.

