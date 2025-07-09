Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Regulation of Forensic Sample Testing

The Delhi High Court has urged the Delhi Government to create guidelines regulating unnecessary forensic sample examinations by state-run labs. The court noted these excessive referrals burden labs and delay justice. The directive follows a PIL by Dr. Subhash Vijayan, who highlighted the issue and its impacts on the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:55 IST
The Delhi High Court has called on the Delhi Government to develop guidelines to regulate the examination of unnecessary postmortem samples by state-run forensic science laboratories (FSLs). The court's directive aims to address the ongoing burden on FSLs due to indiscriminate sample referrals, which delay crucial analyses and hinder justice.

A division bench, including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, highlighted that the excessive forwarding of samples to FSLs severely strains the system. These delays in sample examination can obstruct timely investigations and the overall delivery of justice in criminal cases.

The directive follows a public interest litigation (PIL) by Dr. Subhash Vijayan, an MD candidate in forensic medicine, who emphasized that many samples sent to FSLs are not medically required. He noted that fear of legal scrutiny drives doctors to send unnecessary samples, consuming resources and stressing victim families.

