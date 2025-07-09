Ukraine Detains Chinese Nationals in Missile Data Espionage
Ukraine has detained two Chinese nationals for allegedly trying to obtain data on its Neptune anti-ship missile. The suspects, a former student and his father, are accused of planning to pass the technical documents to Chinese special services. This marks the first arrest of Chinese spies since Russia's 2022 invasion.
In a significant security operation, Ukraine has detained two Chinese nationals accused of attempting to gather intelligence on the country's Neptune anti-ship missile system. The arrests underscore the geopolitical tensions surrounding Kyiv's domestically-produced weaponry amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that a 24-year-old former student in Kyiv was apprehended after allegedly obtaining sensitive documents related to Neptune missile production. His father, believed to have orchestrated the data transfer to Chinese special services, was also detained. The father, who resides in China, reportedly visited Ukraine to oversee his son's activities.
Ukraine's diplomatic relations with China are now under scrutiny following these arrests. Although China maintains it has not supplied arms to any party involved in the Ukrainian conflict, Kyiv has previously sanctioned Chinese firms for their alleged support of Russia's military. Chinese embassy representatives in Kyiv have yet to comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
