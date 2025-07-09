Austria Takes Steps to Close Messaging Monitoring Gap
Austria's parliament has approved a bill permitting limited monitoring of secure messaging apps for threats, addressing security blind spots. This move follows foreign alerts preventing planned attacks. Despite controversy over potential privacy infringements, the government insists on measures to combat terrorism effectively, aiming for implementation by 2027.
Austria's lower house of parliament has moved forward with a controversial bill that permits the monitoring of secure messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal under specific circumstances, drawing both praise and criticism.
While proponents, including Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, argue the legislation is essential for combating terrorism and closing dangerous security gaps, opponents fear it spells a slippery slope towards widespread surveillance.
Despite opposition from the Freedom Party and the Greens, and concerns over citizens' privacy rights, the bill's architects insist the measures target only severe threats, with strict oversight mechanisms in place as they gear up for a 2027 implementation timeline.
