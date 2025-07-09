Left Menu

Austria Takes Steps to Close Messaging Monitoring Gap

Austria's parliament has approved a bill permitting limited monitoring of secure messaging apps for threats, addressing security blind spots. This move follows foreign alerts preventing planned attacks. Despite controversy over potential privacy infringements, the government insists on measures to combat terrorism effectively, aiming for implementation by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:41 IST
Austria Takes Steps to Close Messaging Monitoring Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's lower house of parliament has moved forward with a controversial bill that permits the monitoring of secure messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal under specific circumstances, drawing both praise and criticism.

While proponents, including Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, argue the legislation is essential for combating terrorism and closing dangerous security gaps, opponents fear it spells a slippery slope towards widespread surveillance.

Despite opposition from the Freedom Party and the Greens, and concerns over citizens' privacy rights, the bill's architects insist the measures target only severe threats, with strict oversight mechanisms in place as they gear up for a 2027 implementation timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025