U.S. Boosts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Escalating Russian Threats
The United States is resuming delivery of artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine following a brief pause due to stockpile concerns. This move aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense as Russia intensifies its attacks. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy underscores the need for sanctions against Russia's financial sources.
The United States is ramping up its military support for Ukraine by delivering artillery shells and mobile rocket artillery missiles. This action comes after a temporary halt in shipments due to concerns over U.S. military stockpiles, according to two officials speaking on condition of anonymity.
President Donald Trump indicated he was unaware of the pause's origin and has since cleared the path for enhanced defensive aid to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The renewed support focuses on 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the critical need for robust sanctions on Russia. Zelenskiy has ordered expanded communications with the U.S. to ensure essential military deliveries, mainly air defense systems, following a record drone attack by Russia.
